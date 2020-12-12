Taylor U. investigates sexual misconduct; no student involved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Taylor University faculty member was fired Friday amidst an ongoing investigation over possible sexual misconduct.

The school invited the Indiana State Police to conduct the investigation into sexual exploitation and abuse of a minor, which does not involve a student but a young person in the Upland community occurring many years ago.

Police have asked Taylor not to release the suspect’s name at this time.

In an email to the Taylor community, Interim President Paige Comstock Cunningham says the school was told of the allegations by the Upland Police. Taylor immediately placed the faculty member on administrative leave. She adds that “at all times, we have cooperated fully with local and state law enforcement authorities and we continue to do so.”

“Given the gravity of the misconduct allegations, Taylor University independently retained an outside firm of forensic experts that specializes in investigating allegations of abuse. Investigations are ongoing, and we encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward. Sexual misconduct with underage youth is a crime and a grievous violation of Taylor University policies. It will not be tolerated.” Taylor Interim President Paige Constock Cunningham

The email says to contact ISP Detective Joshua Miller at (765) 475-8111 if you have more information.