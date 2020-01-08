Take a look: Waynedale bank robbery suspect sought

The suspect in the Dec. 24, 2019, robbery of the Chase bank at 2601 Lower Huntington Road is shown in images from an ATM. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find the person who held up a Waynedale bank on Christmas Eve.

It was around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 24 when Fort Wayne Police were called to the Chase bank at 2601 Lower Huntington Road on a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators said a male wearing black clothing and armed with a handgun entered the bank, made threats, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as a white male with facial hear. He was wearing a dark colored coat, dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a print in the front of the chest area, a light two-colored baseball style hat with an Under Armour logo centered in the front.

On Wednesday, police said they were “still looking for help in identifying this subject.”

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.