SWAT, officers working in south Fort Wayne; several blocks closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence closed down several blocks in south Fort Wayne Monday morning.

Fort Wayne Police responded just before 8 a.m. to an area around Weisser Park Avenue. It’s not clear why – police at the scene have provided no information.

Fort Wayne Police have an area from Hanna Street east to South Park Drive and McKinnie Avenue south to East Sherwood Terrace cordoned off.

Several officers along with tactical officers were on scene. A drone was in the air, as well.