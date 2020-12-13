Swanton Patrol Post recovers abducted child

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WANE) – The Swanton Patrol Post recovered an abducted child from Colorado Saturday night.

According to police, just after 7:30 p.m., troopers located a Cadillac CTS that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a possible child abduction on the Ohio Turnpike and initiated a traffic stop.

Police found the abducted child inside the vehicle with the non-custodial mother, Christine Mascarenas.

Mascarenas was taken into custody and transported to the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio where she will be held pending extradition to Colorado, which is where the charges will be originating out of.

The child was released to child services.