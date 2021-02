FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are searching for two suspects in a robbery and shooting at a Fort Wayne gas station earlier this month.

It was around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 5 when the BP at 7418 S. Anthony Blvd. was held up. During the crime, an employee was shot, police said.

The employee suffered non-life-threatening injury.

A suspect in a Feb. 5, 2021, robbery at the BP at 7418 S. Anthony Blvd. is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

A suspect vehicle in a Feb. 5, 2021, robbery at the BP at 7418 S. Anthony Blvd. is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201.