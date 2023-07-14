KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two women facing charges for their reported involvement in a 2021 missing teen case in Kosciusko County have both taken plea agreements, according to Kosciusko Superior Court documents.

Elizabeth Sands, 49, and Allissa Sands, 27, both were originally charged with interference with custody, a Level 6 felony, and providing false information, a Class A misdemeanor.

As a result of the plea agreements, both suspects will have the felony charge changed to a Class A misdemeanor, and the original misdemeanor charge will be dismissed.

Both suspects were arrested in Florida in 2021 after a Syracuse teenager who had been missing for over four months, Aaliyah Ramirez, was found safe in Palm Beach County.

According to court documents in the case, Anthony Ramirez, the teenager’s father, recently won full custody of her. The order provided guidelines for communication between Aaliyah and the Sands. It also prohibited contact between Ramirez and “a person identified as the boyfriend, currently residing in Florida.”

The two suspects “formulated a plan to pick up Aaliyah and take her back to Florida so she could be with her boyfriend,” according to court documents

According to court documents, Elizabeth and Allissa are Aaliyah’s grandmother and aunt, respectively.

Both suspects will also have to pay $450 to Kosciusko County, and a sentencing date is not yet known.