FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a man Thursday who is believed to have been responsible for multiple burglaries at fast food restaurants in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne police spotted the suspect, identified as David Sylvester, 54, driving a stolen Chevy Malibu on East Washington Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m.

According to police, Sylvester attempted to evade capture and in the process hit multiple squad cars. After crashing into a concrete median outside the Hallmark Inn Parking lot, he was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident and the New Haven Police Department assisted in the arrest.