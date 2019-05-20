Suspected drunk driver hits squad car of trooper making OWI arrest

An Indiana State Trooper was in the process of arresting a motorist for impaired driving on Saturday when his squad car was struck by another driver who also ended up being charged with operating while intoxicated.

The incident took place just after midnight Saturday in Gary.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, the trooper was with a suspected drunk driver in his fully marked squad car which was stopped on the shoulder with emergency lights activated when he heard what sounded like a car crash.

The trooper looked in his rear view mirror and saw a car sideswipe an unoccupied parked van and then richochet into the back of his squad car.

He got out of the squad car and approached the car. The driver tried to accelerate, but the car was wedged into the rear of the squad car and couldn’t move.

The trooper ordered the driver out of the car and he noticed she appeared to be under the influence.

The driver, Ashley P. Brown, 36, of Hammond tested .13% BAC and was arrested for OWI and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.

The driver the trooper initially pulled over tested .16% BAC and was also arrested for speeding, driving while suspended and OWI.