Suspected drunk driver arrested on felony charges in southern Indiana

Justin Kelley, courtesy of the Washington County Jail

SALEM, Ind. (WANE) – A Kentucky man Thursday was arrested on drug and weapons charges after being reported as a possible impaired driver.

Thursday afternoon, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to the Circle K gas station in Salem after someone called 911 to report a possible impaired driver at the store.

When Trooper Taylor arrived he found a man slumped over the bed of his truck in the parking lot. After getting his attention, the man identified himself as 35-year-old Justin Kelley of Hazard, Kentucky.

Salem in relation to Indianapolis

When the trooper searched the vehicle, Kelly was found in possession of approximately 3.5 grams of suspected heroin, multiple syringes, synthetic urine, drug paraphernalia, and a Sig Sauer assault-style rifle.

Kelly was arrested for the possession of the items and was taken to the Washington County Jail.

Trooper Taylor was assisted by Major Eric Mills and Officer Allison Voelz of the Salem Police Department.