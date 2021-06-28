Suspected bank robber made off with $11K in 6 hold-ups

DAYTON, Ohio. (WANE) — An alleged serial bank robber accused of robbing several banks across Indiana and Ohio will have his first appearance in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Bart Brandon Ely, 49, of Ohio City, Ohio will be arraigned in federal court Tuesday on a Bank Robbery charge. According to federal court documents, he’s accused of robbing at least six banks and trying to hold up another during a 2 1/2 week stint this month.

Federal court documents allege Ely was involved in these robberies:

June 4 – First Source Bank in Bluffton, Ind. ($401 taken)

June 5 – US Bank located in Tipp City, Ohio (unsuccessful)

June 5 – First Financial Bank located in Troy, Ohio ($3,329 taken)

June 10 – US Bank in Dublin, Ohio ($1,057 taken)

June 12 – Chase Bank located in Lima, Ohio ($3,058 taken)

June 17 – Old National Bank located in Fort Wayne, Ind. ($2,641 taken)

June 22 – 5/3 Bank in Englewood, Ohio (755.50 taken)

Ely was eventually traced to a hotel in West Chester, Ohio. Police went to his room and broke in to find him on the floor, bleeding from multiple self-inflicted knife wounds.

He told police, “Let me die, let me die,” and “I can’t go back to prison,” court documents detailed. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

In court documents, federal investigators said they interviewed Ely’s girlfriend twice. The woman said Ely was addicted to crack cocaine.