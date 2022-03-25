HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man wanted in connection for a double homicide in Evansville died in a car crash Friday while trying to flee police in the southern part of the state, according to Indiana State Police.

Police had been looking for a gold Buick that may have been used by a man who shot and killed two people at a home in Evansville on Thursday right before midnight.

While searching for the car, a trooper noticed a gold Buick backing into a parking spot at a hotel in Corydon around 5 a.m. Friday. Corydon is about an hour-and-a-half away from Evansville.

The trooper watched the car and waited for other law enforcement to arrive. At some point, the car pulled out of the spot and police followed. When the Buick turned north on State Road 135, police turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the car over.

That’s when the Buick sped off, police said.

In a matter of seconds, the Buick crossed the center line and drove off the west side of the roadway. The car then ramped over a driveway and became airborne before striking a utility pole and coming to a rest upside down on the west side of the highway, according to police.

Medics pronounced the driver, 30-year-old Samuel Aaron Robb, dead at the scene.

Police believe Robb, of Valparaiso, may have been the shooter in the Evansville killings. The names of those killed have not been released, and the shooting is still under investigation.

Robb’s crash is also still under investigation, police said.