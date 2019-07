Officials said the suspect made the purchases at the Walmart on Coldwater Road during the overnight hours from June 3 to June 4.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department wants the public’s help to find a suspect who they believe used stolen credit cards.

Officials said the suspect made the purchases at the Walmart on Coldwater Road during the overnight hours from June 3 to June 4. Anyone with information on who this person is, should call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 260-449-7412.