Suspect taken into ISP custody after two hour standoff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police took a suspect into custody after a two hour standoff Friday evening.

On October 4 around 4:00 p.m., State Police arrived at the 4200 block of West 700 South in Montgomery County to arrest Devin Ewdolt, 33, of Bunker Hill, Indiana. Ewoldt was wanted for three active warrants out of Boone and Montgomery Counties.

When he saw officers, he ran into the house and refused to come out. Police attempted to contact him by phone but were not immediately successful.

After two hours, Ewoldt came out of the house and surrendered without further incident. He was placed under arrest immediately.

The two warrants from Montgomery County were for habitual traffic violations and possession of methamphetamine. The warrant from Boone County was for armed robbery and intimidation with a weapon.