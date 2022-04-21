GREENWOOD, Ind. — A pickup owner trying to prevent a thief from stealing his truck at a Greenwood gas station is fighting for his life after being dragged down the street and run over.

According to Greenwood Police Department, the attempted truck theft occurred Wednesday morning at a Speedway gas station located at 1350 S. U.S. 31.

Police said the suspect was an adult male and was spotted by the truck’s owner as he attempted to steal his pickup. The owner ran back to his truck and hopped onto the driver’s door, clutching to his pickup. The suspect sped away, however, dragging the truck’s owner a short distance before the victim fell to the ground and was run over.

Police said the truck owner is in very serious condition as a result of this incident.

The suspect did not make it far, however, as police said he crashed the pickup shortly afterward and was ejected from the truck. The suspect is also in very serious condition, according to police.

At this time, police are unable to identify the suspect due to how swollen his face is. Police have taken fingerprints of the suspect and are waiting until they can positively identify him.