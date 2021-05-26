Suspect sought in string of burglaries from Fort Wayne Mexican restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a “string of burglaries” at Mexican restaurants in the city.

The department said the burglaries occurred between April 26 and May 14. The locations were not identified, but the department said there were “numerous” businesses that fell victim.

It’s not clear what was stolen.

The suspect appears to be the same individual and “uses the same modus operandi or method of operation,” the police department said.

The subject is a male white or light-complected male Hispanic, with a slender build. He was spotted wearing red “racing type” gloves during the incidents.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the burglaries is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-2270, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.