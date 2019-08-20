Suspect sought in Hobson Road apartment shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a suspect in a July 4 shooting at a northeast-side apartment complex.

Police and medics were called around 6:45 a.m. to 1920 Hobson Road in the Baldwin Creek Apartments on a report of a shooting. There, responders found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police said 21-year-old Carlos Avila had been named a suspect in the shooting. A warrant has been issued for charges including attempted murder, burglary, aggravated battery, violation of probation and dealing marijuana.

Avila is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Police said Avila should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Avila’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those with information about the incident involving Avila, are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (260) 436-7867.