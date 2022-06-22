WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot dead after police said he broke into a Warsaw home Tuesday night.

Warsaw Police were called around 9:40 p.m. to a home at 3190 Old Colony Road, in the Forest Park community on the far east side of Warsaw, on a report of “an alleged breaking and entering by an adult male suspect who was shot inside that residence.”

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Police and medics attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release, three adults and a young child who were in the home at the time were taken for interviews. They were cooperating with investigators, police said.

It’s not immediately known who shot the suspected intruder, and whether they could face any charges.

The suspect was not identified.

Warsaw Police said the investigation was “open and active.” No other information was released.