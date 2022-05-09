FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Arson charges have been filed against a 35-year-old man authorities believe set a small fire at a justice center in downtown Fort Wayne last last month.

Brad Clark Fair II, 35, has been charged with four counts of Level 4 felony Arson. The case was opened in Allen Superior Court Monday.

The suspect in an arson at the Bud Meeks Justice Center in downtown Fort Wayne on April 29 is shown in a surveillance photo.

Brad Fair

Sheriff’s department officials told WANE 15 that Fair is the suspect who lit a stanchion on fire in the vestibule of the Charles “Bud” Meeks Justice Center building at the corner of Superior and Calhoun streets around 9:30 a.m. April 29.

The suspect walked into the vestibule of the building carrying a bottle of lighter fluid and poured the flammable liquid on to a retractable belt barrier stand, lighting it on fire. He then ran out of the building and got into a black Chrysler 300 and pulled away.

A warrant will most likely be issued Tuesday, a sheriff’s department spokesman said.