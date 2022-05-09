FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Arson charges have been filed against a 35-year-old man authorities believe set a small fire at a justice center in downtown Fort Wayne last last month.
Brad Clark Fair II, 35, has been charged with four counts of Level 4 felony Arson. The case was opened in Allen Superior Court Monday.
Sheriff’s department officials told WANE 15 that Fair is the suspect who lit a stanchion on fire in the vestibule of the Charles “Bud” Meeks Justice Center building at the corner of Superior and Calhoun streets around 9:30 a.m. April 29.
The suspect walked into the vestibule of the building carrying a bottle of lighter fluid and poured the flammable liquid on to a retractable belt barrier stand, lighting it on fire. He then ran out of the building and got into a black Chrysler 300 and pulled away.
A warrant will most likely be issued Tuesday, a sheriff’s department spokesman said.