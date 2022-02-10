FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 60-year-old man was preliminarily charged with setting his own house on fire last night.

William T. Doak

According to information from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, William Doak, at 4089 Bass Rd., set his own house on fire and fled out the back door.

Doak was taken into custody after county officers responded to reports of a fire at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday. He was charged with arson to a dwelling and misdemeanor criminal recklessness and unauthorized use of a railroad right of way, court documents indicate.

He is being held without bond, according to authorities.

Law enforcement caught him hiding behind some bushes about a mile and a half away, said Steve Stone, public information officer for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Doak, who is known to county officers and has previously set his house on fire, pleaded not to be bit by the police dog and gave up, Stone said. Doak was just released from Allen County Jail last month, he added.

Stone said his report indicated multiple fire agencies responded to the fire that caused severe smoke and fire damage.

A woman who said she was Doak’s girlfriend was there and unharmed, Stone said.