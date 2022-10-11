CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A suspect was fatally shot after threatening an officer and refusing to leave a Walmart in Clarksville late Monday night, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The initial investigation found that, around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees reported a suspicious man walking around inside the store after it had closed to customers at 11 p.m.

The suspect, later identified by police as 30-year-old Daniel Francis Scott from Corydon, “disregarded requests to leave the store,” according to the release. Scott appeared to have “severe lacerations” on the side of his neck, which police believe were self-inflicted.

The release said three officers with the Clarksville Police Department were already outside the store for an unrelated investigation when the suspicious behavior was reported, so they went inside and found the man walking around.

Based on information and video gathered in the investigation, police determined Scott “brandished a machete-style knife” when he was approached, and he charged toward an officer, according to the release.

That’s when the officer fired his handgun, hitting Scott. Officers then began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Scott was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe Scott had taken a razor and the machete from the store before being asked to leave.

Clarksville police requested that ISP investigate the shooting. No Walmart employees or Clarksville officers were injured in the incident.