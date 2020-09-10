Suspect in woman’s death returned to Jay County to face murder charge

Cory M. Jones

DUNKIRK, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of killing a Dunkirk woman last month has been returned to Jay County to face charges.

Cory M. Jones faces a charge of Murder in the death of 47-year-old Shanna Jones. Jones’ body was found in her Dunkirk home Aug. 22, according to the Jay County Sheriff’s Department.

Afterward, Jones was named a suspect in the slaying. He was arrested days later in West Virginia.

After being extradited back to Indiana, Jones was arraigned in Jay Circuit Court on Wednesday.

He’s due back in court in November.