FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Walgreens early Monday.

Police were called to the pharmacy at 2410 N. Coliseum Blvd., at the intersection with East State Boulevard, on a report of an armed robbery there.

According to a news release, a man came in wearing a surgical mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black ballcap, and blue shorts and pointed a gun at the clerk.

He then took cash from the register and ran out of the store, in the direction of the Mike’s Car Wash just south of the store.

Officers searched the area and eventually found the suspect behind the Taco Bell at 2020 N. Coliseum Blvd. Police found a loaded firearm and cash where he was located.

Daryl Sawyer, 51, was arrested on a preliminary charge of Armed Robbery.