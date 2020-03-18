Suspect in thefts with stolen credit cards sought by state police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man suspected of stealing from several Fort Wayne retailers with stolen credit card information.

Details about the man’s alleged crimes were not released, but state police said the man visited the Kroger at 6002 St. Joe Road around 4 p.m. on March 11.

State police said he “appears to be an adult black male of average height and build, having a beard and mustache, wearing a dark color stocking cap and dark color jacket.”

Photo courtesy Indiana State Police

Photo courtesy Indiana State Police

Photo courtesy Indiana State Police

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has relevant information on the crimes is asked to contact Indiana State Police Det. Clint Hetrick at (260) 449-7405 or the ISP Fort Wayne Post at (260) 432-8661.