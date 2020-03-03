Suspect in stolen credit card case sought

A suspect in the theft and use of credit cards is shown. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected in a recent theft.

The department said Tuesday the woman was allegedly involved in a theft case involving stolen credit cards. The woman reportedly used the stolen credit cards at local stores, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s department Criminal Investigations Division at (260) 449-7762 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.