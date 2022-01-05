Suspect in slaying of Illinois police officer denied bond

This combo of images released by the Illinois State Police, shows Darius D. Sullivan, left, and Xandria A. Harris, two people authorities were searching for Thursday, Dec. 30 2021, who are believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel. (Illinois State Police via AP)

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — A judge has denied bail to the second of two people charged with killing one police officer and wounding another at a northern Illinois hotel last week.

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott’s denial of bail to 25-year-old Darius Sullivan on Wednesday came two days after she denied it to his 26-year-old co-defendant, Xandria Harris.

The two are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Dec. 29 attack that killed 49-year-old Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, who remains in critical condition.

Sullivan was arrested at a home on North Bond Street in North Manchester on Friday.

Kankakee County’s state’s attorney says he has asked the U.S. attorney general’s office to consider making it a federal death penalty case, as Illinois doesn’t have the death penalty.