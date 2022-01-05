Suspect in slaying of Illinois police officer denied bond

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — A judge has denied bail to the second of two people charged with killing one police officer and wounding another at a northern Illinois hotel last week.
Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott’s denial of bail to 25-year-old Darius Sullivan on Wednesday came two days after she denied it to his 26-year-old co-defendant, Xandria Harris.
The two are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Dec. 29 attack that killed 49-year-old Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, who remains in critical condition.
Sullivan was arrested at a home on North Bond Street in North Manchester on Friday.
Kankakee County’s state’s attorney says he has asked the U.S. attorney general’s office to consider making it a federal death penalty case, as Illinois doesn’t have the death penalty.