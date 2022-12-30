FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A plea agreement is in place for a man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar this past August.

Jaleen Willis, 23, recently accepted the terms of the plea agreement, and it will now go before an Allen County judge.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Willis will be convicted of each felony charge currently against him, including Criminal Recklessness, Resisting Law Enforcement and Carrying a Handgun Without a License.

Another portion of the plea agreement says “the executed portion of the sentence shall be no more than four years,” according to court documents.

Willis’s driving privileges will also be suspended for an unknown period of time that will be determined by the court, according to the court documents.

The plea agreement will also dismiss a misdemeanor charge Willis currently faces.

A date for when the judge will decide on the plea agreement is not yet known.