Suspect in quadruple homicide charged with murder, eligible for death penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been charged with four counts murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery.

Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the charges during a press conference Thursday, five days after the March 13 quadruple homicide. The suspect, Malik Halfacre, was also charged with one count of auto theft and one count of carrying a handgun without a license.

Mears said due to the nature of the crime, Halfacre is eligible for the death penalty. He added a conversation would need to be had with the victims’ family first, but since they are still grieving: “I told them, ‘We’re on your timeline.’”

Four people were shot and killed Saturday night at a home in the 300 block of Randolph Street: 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown.

Another woman, Jeanettrius Moore, was also shot but survived the attack.

Malik Halfacre (booking photo provided by IMPD)

Police arrested 25-year-old Malik Halfacre 25, for the murders. He is the father of Jeanettrius Moore’s youngest child, and her family said the murders were over Halfacre wanting half of her stimulus check.

Mears said the homicides illustrate the greater issue of domestic violence within Marion County. He acknowledged the pandemic has many people spending more time at home, and money is a common aggravator for violent incidents.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, we encourage you to reach out to any of these organizations: