Suspect in May killing sought by police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted in the shooting death of a man in May.

Paris Patmon

Paris Patmon, 35, is wanted for murder in the death of Roosevelt Allen, who was gunned down May 31, 2020, in the 500 block of McKinney Ave.

Police and medics were called to the home just before 3 a.m. on a reported shooting. Police eventually learned that three people had been shot.

Officers found two victims at the home: one suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and another who would die at the scene – Allen.

A third victim drove himself to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Patmon as a suspect on Tuesday. It’s not clear how he was tied to the shootings.

Patmon has served time in the Indiana Department of Correction for convictions for sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of a controlled substance. He was released in June 2019.

The public is urged to “use caution” around Patmon, “as he is likely armed.”

Anyone who spots Patmon is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP with tips.