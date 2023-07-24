ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a January shooting has entered a plea deal that would dismiss felony charges including attempted murder, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Dennis Williams Jr., then 21, was arrested as the suspect in a shooting Jan. 22 on Columbia Avenue that sent a man to the hospital with gunshot wounds in non-life-threatening condition. Williams was caught later that day in a “high-risk traffic felony stop” near the scene of the crime.

Court documents show Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated battery Monday – in exchange for serving no more than 10 years in prison – and domestic battery, which would get him one year suspended.

If the plea deal is accepted, charges of attempted murder, battery, criminal recklessness, strangulation, and another domestic battery misdemeanor charge will all be dismissed at the sentencing, which is set for Aug. 28.