Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after chase with toddler in vehicle

Timothy Lamont Hall Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in a weekend fatal shooting.

Timothy L. Hall Jr., 26, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness, Neglect of a Dependent and Carrying a Handgun without a Permit related to the shooting death of Manuel Mendez early Saturday morning.

According to police, Mendez had confronted Hall about pointing a gun at someone when they did not want him drinking and driving with a child in the vehicle. Hall shot Mendez during the argument.

Hall Jr. was taken into custody after a police chase. Police said he was involved in two crashes during the pursuit. The second crash made his vehicle inoperable, which allowed officers to take him into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Hall had a two-year-old child in his vehicle. The child was not hurt.