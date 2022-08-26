FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the suspects in the shooting deaths of two women inside a home on Third Street last year has pleaded guilty.

Joshua J. Dube pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors that drops charges of two charges of felony murder along with other drug charges.

Dube, 37, was accused of being integrally involved in the April 20, 2021 killings of Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, and Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, in a home at 815 Third St.

According to court records, Dube told police he was paying for the apartment after his brother died of a suspected overdose on April 16. He and other people started to suspect Dray of “intentionally giving him an overdose level of drugs.” He was there to remove Dray’s stuff because she was still living there.

While he was at the apartment, Dube was waving a handgun and Dray locked herself in the bathroom, according to court documents.

The affidavit shows that Dube texted Marina Zrnic and asked her to come over to confront Dray about his brother-in-law’s death and take his SUV back from Dray. He told Zrnic that he was armed with a gun and was not leaving.

Dube told police that shortly after this, someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt, long sleeves and a mask walked into the apartment, started shooting at Dray and Shroyer and left.

The affidavit said that Dube then left and headed to his house to get a duffle bag of his brother-in-law’s dope. That is where Fort Wayne Police said they found him running from his home to get into an SUV with his sister and her friend. Police then followed Dube and pulled the SUV over. They found multiple grams of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Heroin.

Police searched Dube’s text messages and found multiple messages tying him and Zrnic to the killings.

On April 28, police pulled over Zrnic and brought her into the police station for a formal interview. Her “bodyguard” at the apartment, Ronald W. Price, 48, was a passenger in the vehicle.

When asked if she had sent Dube a text telling him to “shoot anyone who tried to shoot him,” she denied it. Zrnic was later released from police custody.

During an interview with police, Zrnic told police that she had gone to the house to get the keys for the SUV from Dube , and while they were there, Price pushed passed her and started shooting at Dray and Shroyer, according to

The plea agreement calls for Dube to be sentenced to 30 years in prison. He must also assist in the investigation and testify against others in the case.

Zrnic pleaded guilty in December and will be sentenced next month. Price is set to stand trial in February.

A judge must still accept Dube’s deal.

Dube will be sentenced Feb. 24.

