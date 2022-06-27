HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested after police said he stabbed four people in Huntington last week was arraigned Monday.

James L. Bonewits, 27, faces two counts of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder related to the violence that unfolded around 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Whitelock Street, near the county fairgrounds.

James Lee Bonewits

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Huntington Circuit Court, officers arrived and found a woman on the ground in front of a home suffering from multiple stab wounds, and a man on a back porch with a severe cut to his arm and a large laceration to his chest.

The man – identified as Danny England – was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman – Katelyn (Huddleston) England – would die at a hospital later.

Inside the back door of a home, another man – Beau Williamson – was found with numerous cuts to his torso. “I don’t want to die,” he said repeatedly, the affidavit said.

Another man was found on the floor of a bathroom also suffering from numerous cuts to his torso. Terry Saulmon II told investigators he heard screaming and found his neighbor on the ground outside and when he went outside a man with “dark scraggly hair” and dark facial hair attacked him with knives with orange handles, the affidavit said.

Police found home security footage that showed part of the scene and the moment Saulmon was attacked.

Investigators also gathered video footage from a Phillips 66 gas station nearby. It caught a silver 4-door Chevrolet Impala pull into the parking lot and park. A white male with blue jeans, a dark jacket, and dark hair got out and walked toward the victims’ houses.

A short time later, the man ran back to the Chevrolet with knives in his hands and drove away, the video showed, according to the affidavit.

About an hour before the violence on Whitelock Street, a suspicious person report was made in Bluffton, “with a male fitting our suspect’s description,” the affidavit said. In that situation, police were called to the Family Farm and Home store on a report that a man was there holding two orange-handled knives, the affidavit said.

The man drove off in a silver sedan before police arrived.

Police were able to find the suspect’s vehicle with traffic footage, and found it was registered to Bonewits. Photographs of Bonewits were shared with police.

Around 9 p.m. then, police in Madison County received a report about a suspicious vehicle that was parked in a vacant property. Deputies were told a male parked a silver Impala there and walked toward a wood line.

When police arrived, inside the vehicle, they found two knives with orange handles and blood on them sitting in the car, the affidavit said.

Around 10 a.m. the next morning, Bonewits was found in a field in Madison County. His clothing was stained in blood, the affidavit said. He was taken into custody and later transported back to Huntington County.

At the Huntington Police Department, Bonewits refused to speak with investigators and asked for a lawyer, the affidavit said.

Police noted in the affidavit that both Williamson and Saulmon were critically hurt in the attack.

In court Monday, a judge issued two no-contact orders for the two victims.

Bonewits is due in court again Aug. 22.