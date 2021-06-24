Suspect in bank robberies detained by police; in ‘life-threatening condition’

(WANE) — A suspect in a string of bank robberies in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio is in police custody, but fighting for his life after injuring himself, according to authorities.

Fort Wayne Police said Thursday that Bart Brandon Ely, 49, of Ohio City, Ohio, “currently detained in Ohio” and in “life-threatening condition in ICU in an Ohio hospital due to self-inflicted injuries.”

Surveillance video from Old National Bank on West Jefferson Boulevard shows a robbery suspect. (Fort Wayne Police)

No other information was immediately available.

Ely was listed as a suspect in a robbery at the Old National Bank in Covington Plaza last week. He was also suspected in bank robberies in Bluffton and Troy, Ohio, Lima, Ohio and Dublin, Ohio, according to media reports.

Fort Wayne Police said charges in the Old National Bank robbery are pending against Ely.