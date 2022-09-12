AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the suspects in an Auburn neighborhood break-in was identified with the help of camera footage and social media, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Two suspects in a home burglary in Auburn are shown. (Auburn Police)

Two suspects in the Aug. 29 burglary were caught on a trail camera in the home, located in the 1800 block of Golfview Drive.

Police said tools belonging to contractors were reported stolen.

A picture of the footage was posted on Facebook, and Auburn Police said they got several tips on the identity of one of the suspects because the post was shared nearly 1,500 times in 24 hours.

Police then executed a search warrant Sept. 1 at a home on Woodwind Trail in Garrett. There, police said they found stolen property and returned the items to the owner.

Nathan Allen was arrested Sept. 9 and booked in the DeKalb County Jail on two counts of burglary.

Nathan Allen

Allen posted bond and was released the same day, police said.

Auburn Police said they returned to the neighborhood Aug. 30, the day after the first break-in, on reports of a burglary at another home, where tools were also stolen along with household items. Police did not specify if the suspects were the same in both incidents.

The incident is still under investigation.