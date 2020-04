FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant.

It was just after 2:30 p.m. March 29 when a man armed with a gun held up the Arby’s at 3524 E. State Blvd.

Police said the man was somewhere between 6-feet and 6-foot-2.

This man is a suspect in an armed robbery at the Arby’s at 3524 E. State Blvd. on March 29, 2020. (Fort Wayne Police)

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.