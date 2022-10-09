ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a homicide died Sunday morning after multiple “exchanges of gunfire” with Angola officers and a state trooper, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Just after 1 a.m., the Angola Police Department was investigating reports of shots fired at a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street.

According to the release, officers found two men, dead, outside the home. Their identities have not been released. Investigators with the ISP Fort Wayne Post were then called to assist at the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m., three Angola officers and a state trooper encountered a man matching the description of the suspect in the 600 block of South Elizabeth Street, several blocks from the scene.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and “engaged in an exchange of gunfire” with the officers, the release said. He then ran away.

Near the intersection of West Felicity and South Wayne streets, the suspect and officers were involved in another exchange of gunfire. According to the release, the suspect was shot at least once, and officers provided emergency aid until paramedics arrived.

The release said the suspect was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His identity has not been released.