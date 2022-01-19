FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The shocking death of three young boys on May 21, 1988, the victims of arson on Central Drive, gripped the city and remained unsolved for more than 30 years.

Wednesday Brian Martin, cold case homicide detective for the Fort Wayne Police Department, identified the man who set the house on fire by throwing a Molotov cocktail into the front window of 2928 Central Dr.

Martin’s one regret is that Jarvis Jefferson, aka Rohi Isreal, is no longer alive to face justice.

Jefferson was 52 when he died of a drug overdose Dec. 28, 2020, Martin said. At the time of the deaths, Jefferson was

The boys’ mother died a little over a year ago, carrying this sorrow to her grave, Martin said. It’s been up tot he father, Larry Mitchell, to keep their memory alive as the only surviving family member, police said.

The massive and intense fire injured other family members, according to Martin’s report and killed Durell Mitchell, 3 Genayle Mitchell, 5 and Jermaine Mitchell, 11.

Nothing remains of the home but a vacant lot where Mitchell returns to grieve the loss of his sons.

Mitchell approached Martin and asked him to re-open the case where Jefferson was always the suspect, Martin said. Martin said he reached out to several witnesses and officers who worked the case. Evidence, statements, interviews and crime scene details continued to lead to Jefferson, who had confessed to a relative about the incident, Martin said.

As a fresh pair of eyes, Martin, credited with closing the case on April Tinsley, killed in April, 1980, in July, 2018, pieced together the evidence and convinced the Allen County Prosecutor’s office of Jefferson’s guilt.

“It sucks because he’s dead and we can’t take this before a judge,” Martin said Wednesday.

This photo from May 21, 1988, shows firefighters battling a fire at 2928 Central Drive. (WANE Archive)

As a result, detectives have cleared the cold case.

It was early in the morning when a fire broke out in the two-story home near East Pontiac Street and South Anthony Boulevard. Video from the scene that day showed smoke rising high from the home as firefighters worked.

The blaze took the lives of three boys: 3-year old Durell Mitchell, 6-year old Gemayel Mitchell and 11-year old Jermaine Mitchell. Their mother was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters on the scene said it appeared someone threw Molotov cocktails into the home, but the case eventually grew cold.

Until this week.

Police released this information:

Detectives were approached by the Victim’s father wishing to discuss the case. Detectives began an intensive review of the case and all of the details. Detectives were able to speak with several witnesses, and former law enforcement officers from the case. Detectives analyzed evidence, statements, interviews, and crime scene details. Detectives identified a suspect who was ultimately identified by family members and friends to have been the suspect who threw the Molotov Cocktail into the Victim’s home through the front window. The Molotov Cocktail caused a massive and intense fire, that took the lives of three children, Durell, Genayle, and Jermaine Mitchell. The fire also injured several other family members of the Mitchell family.

