Suspect found hiding in refrigerator after stand-off, police say

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) — An Elkhart County man was taken into custody after a brief stand-off at a Topeka apartment complex Thursday afternoon after state police said they spotted him driving a stolen minivan.

He was reportedly found hiding in a refrigerator.

Indiana State Police work outside a Topeka apartment where a suspect reportedly barricaded himself in. (Sgt. Brian Walker/Indiana State Police)

According to Indiana State Police, 31-year-old Travis Lee Fullington of Bristol, wanted on a parole violation warrant, was spotted driving a stolen silver Chrysler minivan in the Rome City area Thursday morning. Police tried to “make contact” with Fullington, but he sped off in the minivan, police said.

Topeka police found the minivan later in the parking lot of Topeka Trace Apartments. A resident there told officers that Fullington was in one of the apartments and had barricaded himself inside, with a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition, according to state police.

The Indiana State Police SWAT team was called to the scene. Police tried to reach Fullington inside, but were unable to.

Eventually, officers broke their way into the apartment. Fullington was found hiding in a refrigerator, state police said.

Fullington was taken into custody. He’s not clear what charges he might face.

No injuries were reported.