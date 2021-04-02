Man dies after being shot by Muncie police during chase

PENDLETON, Ind. (WANE) – A man shot by police during a chase through Muncie last month has died.

Indiana State Police said Friday that Jonathan Levi Allen died from injuries suffered during a pursuit where he reportedly fired shots at officers and residents in Delaware County.

Around 1:40 p.m. on March 3, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies and Muncie Police officers began chasing Allen and a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle. During the pursuit, Muncie Police said Allen fired multiple shots at officers and citizens.

At that point, all county and city schools were locked down.

Shortly before the pursuit ended, the department said an officer from the Muncie Police Department fired one shot from his department issued rifle. The shot hit Allen in the head causing him to lose control of his SUV and crash into a parked car. He was taken into custody and to Ball Memorial Hospital.

Allen died on March 10 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital, the department said.

The investigation, which was handled by the Indiana State Police, was turned over to the Delaware County Prosecutor for his review on March 29. The prosecutor’s office has final determination on charges.