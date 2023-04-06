FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday for their alleged involvement in a 2022 shooting at an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Autumn Hayden, 21, is preliminarily charged with aiding burglary, robbery, and aiding aggravated battery. Hayden was taken into custody Thursday- and later to the Allen County Jail- by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Hayden is accused of being involved in a shooting last year at 1608 Reed Road, Black Bear Creek Apartments. The shooting happened August 15, 2022.