Suspect, bank manager arrested in Christmas Eve bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have arrested two people in the Christmas Eve robbery of a Waynedale bank, and one of the suspects was the bank’s manager.

Horia Malutan, 43, and Kelly Krieger, 35, both of Fort Wayne, have been charged with Armed Bank Robbery related to the Dec. 24, 2019, robbery of the Chase bank at 2601 Lower Huntington Road.

Pictured are Horia Malutan and Kelly Krieger

It was around 8:30 a.m. that day when a male dressed in black and carrying a a handgun forced his way into the bank and ordered employees to open the bank vault. The employees filled a duffel bag with cash – $222,000, according to court records – and the suspect told them, “lie down and count to 100. If I see you again, I’ll kill you.” He then ran out of the back door and left in a Dodge Caravan SXT..

After the robbery, police released surveillance images of the suspect. In April, someone called the FBI’s tip line and identified the suspect as Malutan. BMV records showed Malutan owned a Dodge Caravan SXT.

As authorities investigated, they learned Malutan had had phone conversations with one of the bank employees victimized in the robbery – Krieger, the bank branch manager – some 300 times between Oct. 1, 2019 and April 20, 2020, including nine times on the day of the robbery, according to court records.

This week, authorities interviewed Krieger, and she reportedly admitted to planning the bank robbery with Malutan. Krieger said they agreed to do the robbery the week of Christmas because the bank would be low staffed and it would be flush with cash, court records said.

Krieger said the pair agreed to split the profits from the robbery, which should have been more than $110,000 each, but she only received between $10,000 to $15,000. Authorities seized $13,816 in cash from her home, court records said.