FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood.

It was just before 5:30 a.m. when a burgundy Kia Forte was stolen from the 5600 block of Squiredale Lane, near Washington Center and Huguenard roads.

Around 7:20 a.m. then, a Fort Wayne Police sergeant spotted the vehicle in the area of Lima and Washington Center roads. The sergeant tried to stop the vehicle but it sped off toward Clinton Street and north to Dupont Road, police said.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect crashed into a fire hydrant on the corner of Clear Creek Court and Picacho Drive, in a neighborhood off Leo Road near Dupont Road.

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

Daniel Lee Graham

A vehicle is shown crashed at Clear Creek Court and Picacho Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Lee Graham, 20, from Fort Wayne. He was arrested on charges of Level 6 felony Resisting Law Enforcement (Fleeing in vehicle) and Level 6 felony Auto Theft.

Graham had been arrested last week on a warrant out of Jefferson County, Alabama, but his hold was lifted and he was released from custody.

No other crashes were caused by the pursuit and no one was injured.