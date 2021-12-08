Suspect, 19, arrested in killings of teens, 16 and 19, in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in a double killing in a home near Glenbrook Square Mall late last week.

Tre Zwieg

Tre Zwieg, 19, faces two counts of Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, and one count of Burglary related to the deaths of 19-year-old Brendan Steave Cole of Fort Wayne and Juan Jose Ramirez, Jr., 16, from Ypsilanti, Michigan, in a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Dec. 3.

Police and medics were called to the home, located near the split of North Clinton Street and Coldwater Road, on a report of a person down in a garage. A homeowner came home and found her garage door open, and a man down inside the garage. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims in the garage of the home.

According to a probable cause affidavit, both Cole and Ramirez were wearing ski masks and one was wearing a glove. Police found multiple 9mm casings around them, the affidavit said.

Nearby, police found large hedge trimmers with a broken tip and a piece of wood had been broken off a door frame.

Both were declared dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said both Cole and Ramirez died of multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

The affidavit said around 10:45 p.m. the night before, police received a report of about 10 gunshots being fired in the area. A neighbor said she was outside smoking when she heard five gunshots then a pause, then five more shots, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said back in August 2021, Cole was pulled over in a traffic stop, with Zwieg in the vehicle, “showing a prior association between the two.” Zwieg’s listed address in the FWPD database was less than 300 yards from the crime scene, and police used a “sophisticated investigative technique” to trace the location of his online profile and his cell phone to the time of the shootings, affidavit detailed.

In a search of Zwieg’s home, police found three empty handgun magazines and a live round that matched the type that was found at the crime scene, and a makeshift ski mask, the affidavit said.

One woman told police that Zwieg told her she needed to provide an alibi for him during the times of 10:35 p.m. and 10:55 p.m., the affidavit said.

It’s not clear from the affidavit what led up to the fatal shootings.

Zwieg was arrested early Wednesday.