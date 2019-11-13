Surveillance camera shows man steal cigarette cartons from gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing cartons of cigarettes from a local gas station.

It was just after midnight early Monday when a man entered the Mac Food Mart at 4136 W. Washington Center Road. Surveillance video shared with WANE 15 by the owner of All-American Stores appears to show the man ask for two cartons of cigarettes.

After the clerk collects the cartons, the man appears to pay for them, but he walks away before the transaction is complete. He’s then shown running out of the store and getting into a pickup truck, which backs up and drives off.

The owner of All-American Stores, Adam Dager, told WANE 15 the man has committed similar thefts around the city. At least two police reports have been filed.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

A suspect in the theft of cartons of cigarettes from the Mac Food Mart on Goshen Road on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, is shown. (Surveillance photo courtesy All-American Stores)

The suspect vehicle in the theft of cartons of cigarettes from the Mac Food Mart on Goshen Road on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, is shown. (Surveillance photo courtesy All-American Stores)