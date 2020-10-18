Sullivan County man fatally stabbed at Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Marion County Jail inmate was found fatally stabbed early Saturday, apparently by another inmate.

The jail reports 51-year-old James Smith of Sullivan County was found unresponsive around 12:50 a.m. and was declared dead a short time later.

The jail says Smith had been transferred to multiple housing locations for using racially charged language towards fellow inmates.

At the time of his death, he had been assigned to a single cell. Smith had been in custody since Aug. 22.

Sullivan County records reflect that upon his recent release from the Indiana Department of Correction, he had threatened to kill his mother.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.