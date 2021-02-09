Suicide threat leads to hostage situation in northeast Fort Wayne: police

Fort Wayne Police vehicles sit at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on East State Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suicidal man who authorities said was holding children hostage drew a large-scale police response Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 3:15 p.m. to a home in 2700 block of Sandarac Lane, off East State Boulevard in the Briargate subdivision, on a report of a suicide threat.

Police spokesman John Chambers said a man had two children in the home with him. After speaking with hostage negotiators, the man released the children.

As of 5:30 p.m., the man was still barricaded in the home. Police said he’s armed.

Police were gathered in the parking lot of the nearby St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at State Boulevard and Maysville Road.