Subway manager pleads guilty for relationship with employee, 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Subway manager who was arrested and charged with two felonies for a relationship with a 15-year-old employee has pleaded guilty today.

Nathan L. McNeal, 34, of Fort Wayne agreed to a plea deal that dismisses one count of sexual misconduct with a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, Level 5 and 6 Felonies respectively. The deal calls for McNeal to be sentenced for one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 Felony carrying a sentence of six years.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court, McNeal managed a Fort Wayne Subway restaurant. A 15-year-old employee said in an interview at The Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children that McNeal performed a sexual act on her and kissed and fondled her while at the eatery, the affidavit said.

The girl said she told McNeal to stop, the affidavit said.

Police found more than 200 interactions between McNeal and the victim on her cell phone, including text messages and phone calls, the affidavit said.

One message from McNeal allegedly read: “Nom nom nom I’ll (vulgar phrase) all the way into shark week next week!”

The victim then replied: “Uhhh that was weird. That made me uncomfortable.”

Sentencing is scheduled for October 7.