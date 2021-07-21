Suburban Indianapolis cop shoots, wounds person outside home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a suburban Indianapolis police officer shot and wounded a “male subject” early Wednesday after officers responded to a call for assistance at a house.

Noblesville police say the male was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and his condition was not immediately disclosed.

The Noblesville Police Department says officers responded to “an unknown call for police” placed about 5:20 a.m. but were unable to get a response from anyone at the residence.

Moments later, “officers heard yelling” nearby and made contact with a “male subject” and his girlfriend shortly before the shooting.

Police have not released details of the events leading up to the shooting.