Stop sticks don’t slow MI woman during chase through northern Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan woman has been arrested after leading Indiana State Police (ISP) Troopers on a chase that continued after having the front tires on her vehicle deflated by stop sticks.

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, an off-duty Indiana State Trooper in an unmarked vehicle reports notifying area troopers of a gray Ford Edge that was speeding and driving reckless on northbound US-31 near the Marshall County and St. Joseph County line.

A short time later Trooper Matt Drudge found the Ford as it was exiting US-31 onto the US-20 Bypass heading eastbound. ISP reports that Trooper Drudge, who was in a marked Indiana State Police vehicle, attempted to make a traffic stop on the Ford near US-20 and Elm Road after seeing the Ford make a number of traffic violations.

Trooper Drudge reports that when he turned on his emergency lights, the Ford pulled to the right shoulder of US-20 and almost came to a stop before speeding off an joining traffic.

The Ford continued eastbound on US-20 refusing to stop for troopers who were following with lights and sirens activated, the press release said.

Near the intersection of US-20 and CR 23, a trooper successfully used stop sticks and deflated the front two tires on the Ford. Despite two flat tires, the Ford continued to flee from troopers, the release said. The Ford disregarded a red light at the intersection of US-20 and SR-15 and turned northbound onto SR-15, ultimately coming to a controlled stop near SR-15 and CR-14.

Troopers report that the driver of the Ford, Jaci Miller, 29, of Kalamazoo, MI, was safely taken into custody. Miller was found without a valid driver’s license and the license plate on the Ford was expired.

Miller was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.