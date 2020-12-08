Stolen vehicle pursuit leaves multiple people in hospital

VAN BUREN, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have charged a man with multiple felonies following a pursuit and crash that injured a number of people in Van Buren Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:17 p.m., troopers report checking a southbound vehicle in excess of 115 mph on I-75 near the SR 582 exit. After running the license plate, troopers discovered that the vehicle was stolen and a pursuit followed.

Troopers report that a 2016 Kia Sedona, driven by Zachary Burnett, 26, of Lowell, Indiana continued southbound on I-75 and exited at SR 18. Burnett then went east and turned south on CR 220 where he failed to stop at the stop sign on Main Street at W. Market Street in Van Buren. At the intersection, Burnett was hit by a westbound 2020 Toyota RAV4, driven by Steven Soluri, 55, of Fostoria, Ohio.

Burnett continued south and hit a northbound 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Jason Potteiger, 47, of Van Buren, Ohio head on, the press release said. Debris from the impact struck a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Gary Buchanan, 75, of North Baltimore, Ohio.

Burnett, Potteiger and Soluri all sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Once released from the hospital, troopers report that Burnett was charged with fleeing, aggravated vehicular assault and receiving stolen property. He was incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center.

The road was closed for approximately one hour following the crash and the crash remains

under investigation at this time.